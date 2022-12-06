Samsung receives international cloud security certifications

In a reality more dependent on cloud technologies, user data security becomes one of the priorities of the main big techs and their corresponding services. If good results can be rewarded with recognition, Samsung has reason to celebrate now that it has received two international standard certifications in terms of cloud security —the ISO 27001, referring to information security management, and ISO 27017, a security standard developed for providers and users of cloud services🇧🇷

Certifications have been established by the International Organization for Standardization and certified by the British Royal Society of Standards. According to the company in an official statement, the two standards were obtained simultaneously