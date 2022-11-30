The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have a great battery, what about fast charging?

Little by little the days go by and the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is about to compete with the best smartphones on the market. Some information about what it will offer is becoming known and, among them, some that are their own have been leaked to find out if the autonomy will be good or not.

Taking into account that this is a model that has obtained the corresponding certification in the FCC, which is necessary to be able to sell the device in the US, it seems quite clear that the manufacturing process has begun and, therefore, Samsung has everything well tied up for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. An example is that the processor is no longer a secret: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 It will be the integrated one for the devices that will be sold in Europe. That is to say, that it says goodbye to the SoC Exynos of its own manufacture.

The battery of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is no longer a secret

In a piece of information that has appeared, it is indicated that, due to the tests carried out in the aforementioned certification entity, it has been possible to know that the battery charge that this smartphone will have will be of 5,000mAh. It is a most adequate figure, and it ensures a fairly long usage time, but it is still exactly the same as that offered by the model it replaces on the market. It is true that with the best in hardware and camera it is appreciated that no amperage is lost, but for the user no progress detected some.

FCC

On the other hand, there is a surprising fact: the certification achieved by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in what has to do with fast charging is 25W. This is low, whichever way you look at it, and again continues last year’s phone. Of course, the S22 Ultra allows you to reach 45W without problems and danger, so it is to be expected that exactly the same thing will happen this time. But of course… the same thing happens again: there are no signs of improvement compared to the previous generation and this can regret regarding the perception of evolution that potential buyers have.

Some more detail known by the FCC

To begin with, it is certain that the terminal will have Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), so we are talking about the fastest option that currently exists to access the Internet using this type of connection. And this is indeed good news. In addition, it is expected that there will be access to satellite connectivity and, also, a very advanced camera that will allow a very important leap in the photographic quality that the new model that Samsung will have -which is expected to be announced at the beginning of the year 2023- .

On the other hand, compatibility with the S Pen that such good results have always been given to the Korean company and, apart from that, it is expected that aesthetically there will be small changes in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but not important enough for it to be a model that is considered to have a renewed design.

