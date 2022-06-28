WindTre: GoPlay is here, the app with over a thousand Gameloft games for everyone

- Advertisement -

WindTre and Gameloft together for an app dedicated to games: it’s called WindTre GoPlay, and for the moment it is only available for Android devices. The platform developed by Gameloft, which this year celebrated 20 years of activity, is “easy to use and designed to protect also the fun for the little ones through parental control functions “contains titles ranging from entertainment to more challenging, all available in mode All you can play.

The catalog contains at present over 1,000 games free of ads or in app purchasesamong which are mentioned:

Asphalt Nitro 2

Dungeon Hunter Curse of Heaven

Modern Combat: Rebel Guns

Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed

Lara Croft Go

Real Football 22

Sonic Runners Adventure.

In addition to the games, there is also a video section and a news section in the app by Eurogamer. The app can be combined with one of the WindTre proposals for connectivity. The first month is free, for the following months there is a license fee of 3.99 euros in promotion. Among the available solutions, there are also offers for customers under 30 Young 5G and Young + 5G, which provide respectively 100 and 200 Giga, unlimited minutes and text messages, at the discounted price, until 30 June, of 9.99 euros and 12.99 euros. euro per month.

With the launch of the WindTre GoPlay App, our company confirms itself to be ever closer to the interests and passions of the youngest and all gamers – says Tommaso Vitali, WindTre B2C Marketing & New Business Director. The world of mobile gaming is constantly growing and we are happy to strengthen our presence in the sector, providing the speed and reliability of our Top Quality network through a cutting-edge platform developed with the collaboration of Gameloft, one of the players leader in this market.

WindTre GoPlay | Android | Google Play Store, Free