WhatsApp for tablets: the new UI is revealed in the Android beta

WhatsApp’s relationship with the tablet world is certainly very complicated, but last September the first indications finally began to arrive regarding support for Android tablets through the app’s beta program which takes advantage of the multi-device system introduced later in November.

However, the current version of the companion app for tablets is still very rudimentary, especially regarding the interface management. Luckily it looks like things are going to changeaccording to what emerges from one of the latest betas of the Android version of WhatsApp examined by WABetaInfo colleagues.

Just below you can see an image taken from the most recent beta, which shows us the new layout of the tablet version of WhatsApp. As you can see, now the app has the classic two-column setting that allows you to explore both the content of the highlighted chat and to have an ever-watchful look at what is happening in other conversations, a bit like on the version client desktop.

The previous version of the UI brought the active chat to full screen, forcing the user to go back and forth to be able to read what is written in the other chats, while now a simple tap will suffice to move quickly from one conversation to another. The new interface fits best on large displays that we find in tablets and it seems that the WahtsApp team is working hard to be able to offer an application that is finally on par with the many other alternatives that have long been offering complete and native support for this category of devices.

Now it remains to be understood when WhatsApp will also intend to bring the same application to the iPad, given that the Apple tablet is still cut out even from the beta program. Meanwhile, the new layout for Android tablets seems to be already available to all beta program participants who have installed the latest available version, i.e. the 2.23.5.9.