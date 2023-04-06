5G News
HomeMobileAndroidGalaxy A24, the support page on the Samsung website confirms the imminent...

Galaxy A24, the support page on the Samsung website confirms the imminent debut

Android

Published on

By Abraham
That Galaxy A24 exists by now it is certain: the rumors about the smartphone with 4G connectivity have been particularly frequent in recent weeks, revealing its design, main features and even the cases. Now the confirmation comes from Samsung itselfwhich on the Indian site has published the official support page dedicated to the model SM-A245F/DSor rather Galaxy A24 with 4G connectivity and dual SIM slot.

 

The information on the mid-range smartphone, we said, there is no shortage at all and you can find them collected in the our dedicated articles:

GALAXY A24 IN BRIEF: WHAT TO EXPECT

  • display: 6.5″ FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000nit max brightness
  • processor: MediaTek Helio G99
  • memory:
    • 4GB of RAM
    • 128GB internal expandable
  • connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, NFC
  • cameras:
    • front: 13MP
    • rear:
      • 50MP (main) f/1.8, OIS
      • 5MP ultra (wide angle)
      • 2MP (macro)
  • drums: 4,000mAh with 25W charging
  • dimensions and weight: 162.1×77.6×8.3mm for 195g
  • colors: Silver, Dark Red, Light Green, Black

The latest smartphones belonging to the Galaxy A range announced by Samsung were the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54, both equipped with support for 5G networks. Of the second you can find our review at THIS link.

