Galaxy A24, the support page on the Samsung website confirms the imminent debut

- Advertisement -

That exists by now it is certain: the rumors about the smartphone with 4G connectivity have been particularly frequent in recent weeks, revealing its design, main features and even the cases. Now the confirmation comes from Samsung itselfwhich on the Indian site has published the official support page dedicated to the model SM-A245F/DSor rather Galaxy A24 with 4G connectivity and dual SIM slot.

- Advertisement -

The information on the mid-range smartphone, we said, there is no shortage at all and you can find them collected in the our dedicated articles:

GALAXY A24 IN BRIEF: WHAT TO EXPECT

display: 6.5″ FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000nit max brightness

6.5″ FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000nit max brightness processor: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 memory: 4GB of RAM 128GB internal expandable

connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, NFC

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, NFC cameras: front: 13MP rear: ​ 50MP (main) f/1.8, OIS 5MP ultra (wide angle) 2MP (macro)

drums: 4,000mAh with 25W charging

4,000mAh with 25W charging dimensions and weight: 162.1×77.6×8.3mm for 195g

162.1×77.6×8.3mm for 195g colors: Silver, Dark Red, Light Green, Black

The latest smartphones belonging to the Galaxy A range announced by Samsung were the and , both equipped with support for 5G networks. Of the second you can find our review at THIS link.