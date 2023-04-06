5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidGoogle, imminent sharing of smartphone apps on Chromebooks

Google, imminent sharing of smartphone apps on Chromebooks

Android

Published on

By Abraham
google, imminent sharing of smartphone apps on chromebooks
google, imminent sharing of smartphone apps on chromebooks
- Advertisement -

Since last year’s announcement at CES and the following month’s preview, the App streaming between Android and Chromebook there was no more talk. The feature was not canceled, Google was simply proceeding with “its” time. The Cross-Device Services app debuted yesterday on the Play Storewhich, to quote the description on the Google application store, will allow

to do things like reply to a text, check the status of a ride or start/edit your shopping list from your Chromebook. This saves time and lets you focus when you’re already on your Chromebook without having to switch devices.

The description does not mention many details on what is possible to do, fortunately, however, the attached screenshots say enough. The functionality should allow you to open almost any app installed on your smartphone from your Chromebook, or so it seems. In the ChromeOS Phone Hub there is a section Recent appsrecent apps, with a nice icon All appstapping which – show the other screenshot – a list with all the smartphone apps should appear, Apps from your phone.

Another screenshot shows how the app appears on Chrome OS once selected, i.e. with a floating window and an indication at the top of the phone the app came from itself and the information displayed, in this case From Pixel 7 Pro. Speaking of Pixels, those who own one shouldn’t need to resort to the Play Store to have Cross-Device Services and stream streaming on Chromebooks, the app should be pre-installed and should only be updated to version 1.0.285.1, l latest available.

- Advertisement -

Cross-Device Services weighs just over 100 MB and can be installed on several smartphones, not all of them: the Play Store, for example, offers us the installation on a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G but not on an Oppo Reno8 Lite 5G, probably due to the absence (on our device) of Android 13. We await the officialization by by Google.

Surprise in the Xiaomi 12 Ultra: the first official leaked photo shows its cameras in full

  • Cross Device Services | android | Google Play Store, Free.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

WhatsApp for Android, working on a new interface more similar to iOS

  Finally the Android version of WhatsApp would be about to receive a new navigation...
Android

Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 5: here are the possible colors of the next Samsung foldables

  Galaxy Z Fold 5 And Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected for this summer,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.