Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G, the 200 megapixel camera analyzed by Dx0Mark

The Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G, one of the smartphones with the longest acronym ever seen, was also launched in Italy in recent weeks by Xiaomi together with the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 5G. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G against which it can boast a rear camera with 200MP main sensor with optical stabilizer, 1/1.4″ sensor and f/1.65 aperture, flanked by a camera 8MP ultra wide angle with f/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, e a 2MP with macro lens and f/2.4 aperture.

Among other features, this smartphone integrates a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 6nm processor Supported by 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storagea 6.67″ AMOLED flow display with FHD+ resolution and variable refresh rate from 30 to 120Hz, a 5,000mAh with 120W charging and 5G connectivity with dual SIM (dual 5G), WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. In short, a decidedly complete device.

DXOMARK’S PHOTO TEST

Also waiting for our review, so far we have only had a “first contact”the usual DxOMark test has arrived today which awarded 113 points to the camera of this Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G that they place him in 74th place of the general classification.

Analyzing the score in more detailbefore talking about the pros and cons detected by DxOMarx, this device obtained 117 points for photos, 55 points for bokeh, 62 points for previews, 77 points for zoom and 117 points for the videos.

Overall, DxOMark rated it “good” for shooting portraits and video in most conditions but “not suitable for shooting long-range and wide shots.” Going into more detail:

among the Pros we noted good exposure, wide dynamic range and decent white balance in low light, fairly good photo detail in bright light, low noise levels in bright light, and accurate and fast video autofocus;

we noted good exposure, wide dynamic range and decent white balance in low light, fairly good photo detail in bright light, low noise levels in bright light, and accurate and fast video autofocus; between consslow exposure adjustment in video, excessive sharpness and loss of detail in video, slight distortion and chromatic aberration in ultra-wide-angle photos, unwanted artifacts such as color quantization, ringing and ghosting in indoor conditions, autofocus slow photographic (especially in high-contrast, indoors, and low-light scenes) and decent video stabilization but with noticeable walking motion.

According to DxOMark, ultimately, the Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G from Xiaomi has offered appreciable performance compared to other high-end devices, an “ideal” smartphone for capturing static portrait scene photos and video portraits in most lighting conditions.



DATA SHEET

display: flow AMOLED 6.67″ 2400×1800, 5.000.000:1, 900nit, refresh rate 120Hz (30/60/90Hz)

Processor: 6nm MediaTek 1080 with Mali-G68 GPU

memory: 8 of LPDDR4x RAM 256GB internal UFS 2.2

cameras: front: 16MP f/2.45 rear: 200MP main OIS, 0.56um pixel size, 1.12um 4-in-1, 2.24um 16-in-1 Super Pixel size. f/1.65 8MP ultra wide angle and macro, FOV 119° f/2.2 2MP macro f/2.4

connectivity: 5G dual SIM (dual 5G), WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS

audio: 2 stereo speakers

battery: 5,000mAh with 120W recharge

dimensions 162.9x76x8.98mm

weight: 208.4g

colors: Midnight Black. Polar White and Sky Blue

other: side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, 3.5mm audio jack

OS: MIUI 14 based on Android 12

VIDEO

