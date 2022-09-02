Fortnite may get Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales skins soon

We are approaching the end of Season 3 of Chapter 3 of , with that, fans are already starting to wonder what new features will be implemented in the next Season, especially regarding the battle pass. If it depends on a few sources sharing rumors about the game, it looks like Marvel fans will be pretty happy with what’s to come.

It's not today that Epic Games has been teaming up with major pop culture franchises to bring iconic characters to Fortnite and most of the last few seasons have been focused on these franchises, such as Doctor Strange, Star Wars, Indiana Jones and others. - Advertisement - While the theme of the upcoming season is still a mystery, it looks like we'll have a lot of Marvel characters in the new Battle Pass. According to the HYPEX profile on Twitter, Spider-Gwen, from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animation, may be one of the included in the next Pass, but in addition, the Spider-Man skin can also be commercialized. in the in-game store.

Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shop 🔥 I’ve gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and @MidaRado got confirmation from his side too! pic.twitter.com/tchcxxQhg1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 1, 2022

The new Season also promises to further develop the interdimensional organization known as The Seven. Speaking of them, an image that appears to be a preview of the upcoming season even appeared on the eShop, showing a puddle of liquid metal with a robotic hand sticking out of it. In addition to the clear reference to Terminator, this hand could belong to a character known as Paradigm, who is one of the most mysterious members of the Seven (who, according to rumors, is an infiltrator and leaks information from the Seven to OI) and who can be voiced by Brie Larson, Captain Marvel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.