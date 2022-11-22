Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple goes against its privacy policy and collects personally identifiable data

Apple goes against its privacy policy and collects personally identifiable data

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple goes against its privacy policy and collects personally identifiable data
- Advertisement -

even if the apple has said that it does not collect personally identifiable data from users, it seems that the reality is different. At least, that’s what a recent test revealed about the apple’s data collection. It is worth remembering that the company is already being processed by the App Store to collect data.

An analysis of the information showed that the iPhone maker stores something called a DSID. That is, it is a permanent identification number, which the company collects along with the traditional ID. The test was carried out by Tommy Myskwho is a developer and security researcher, and his partner Talal Haj Bakry and talked about the situation:

Knowing the DSID is like knowing your name. It is individual to your identity. All these detailed reviews will link directly to you. And that’s a problem because there’s no way to turn it off.

In its privacy policy, Apple says that personal data is not recorded and is subject to privacy preservation techniques. Likewise, she claims that this information is deleted before being sent. Still, that was not what the analysis of tommy and Talal Haj Bakry revealed.

- Advertisement -

Even though in August the apple was shown as a company that collects less data compared to Google and Twitter, it is still something to worry about, according to the developers who did the analysis. Also according to them, the analytical data detail each and every step that the user takes while using the manufacturer’s devices.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF reaches 3.825 GHz overclock and breaks record among video cards

GALAX announced the GeForce RTX 4090 HOF as its most powerful graphics card featuring...
Apple

They resume alliances: Samsung will supply RAM to Apple.

Samsung and Apple resume alliances, as this time Apple is forced to abandon the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.