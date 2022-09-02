New Honor 70: great design and power to spare one step away from the most powerful

Although we still tend to mentally associate honor and Huawei, the former have been a completely independent brand for months and are beginning to frequent Western markets more frequently. Already without restrictions in terms of access to hardware and software, that is. And the new thing that they have presented to us at the IFA in Berlin has a name and surname. We welcome the new Honor 70.
The phone wants to continue with the previous saga of the oriental firm and for this it bets on an OLED screen with curved sides, something that is less common than it seems, and a Snapdragon processor that places it on the border between the mid and high ranges. All this adorned with the characteristic design of a firm that seems to regain momentum after a difficult time.
Technical sheet of the Honor 70
|
Honor 70
|
Screen
|
6.62-inch curved OLED
|
Processor
|
Snapdragon 778G+
|
Versions
|
8GB/128GB
|
rear cameras
|
Main: 54 megapixels
|
Frontal camera
|
32 megapixels
|
Drums
|
4,800mAh
|
System
|
android 12
|
connectivity
|
5G
|
Dimensions and weight
|
161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91 millimeters
|
Others
|
On-screen fingerprint reader
|
Price
|
From 549 euros
powerful, elegant and with versatile photographic equipment
The new Honor 70 from the Asian manufacturer arrives at IFA and does so carrying a screen OLED with curved sides and 6.62 inches diagonally. The screen, which hides the fingerprint reader behind it, has a FullHD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and refreshes at 120Hz. In addition, the panel is compatible with HDR10 + content.
For the processor, Honor opts for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ which is accompanied by a single version of RAM, 8GB, and two internal storage, 128GB and 256GB. No microSD trays here, by the way. In the battery we have an internal 4,800 mAh battery with fast charging, eye, up to 66W, which gives it great charging speed.
We come to photography and here we find 54 megapixels for the main camera and 50 megapixels for a dual purpose camera, super wide angle and macro focus. And a third 2-megapixel camera for depth readings completes the rear kit. Regarding the front, we have 32 megapixels for selfies.
We close talking about the connectivity of a phone that offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2GPS, NFC and USB type C, which carries Android 12 hidden behind Magic UI 6.1 and weighs 178 grams.
Versions and prices of the Honor 70
The new device is presented in Germany and goes on sale today in Spain (on the Honor website, with 5 operators and in authorized stores), with the option of three color variants: grey, white and black. The advertised prices are as follows:
- Honor 70 with 8GB/128GB: 549 euros.
- Honor 70 with 8GB/256GB: price to be determined.