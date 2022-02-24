Tech News

Filter the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with a surprisingly large camera design

By: Brian Adam

Date:

While Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are still relatively new, having arrived late last year, it looks like the tech giant is ready for the next generation. And it is that beyond the inevitable first rumors, now The full design of the new Pixel 7 series has been leaked.

Thanks to the leaks provided via Twitter by well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstofferes (better recognized by his alias Onleaks), we can see several images of both Pixel 7 and 7 Prowith renders and even videos in the 360 ​​degree view of both phones.

Guess what?… Here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel7Pro! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad

on behalf of @Smartprix -> https://t.co/pBoxt2bAwy pic.twitter.com/k37Fvl6Cqm

— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 23, 2022

Starting with the basic model, we find a terminal quite similar to the previous generation, from the two-tone design with a horizontal projection in which the main camera lenses will reside, to its front part with a Full View screen only interrupted by a small hole for its front camera. Thus, the changes will reside mainly in performance improvements, with changes to internal components and software.

However, in the case of the Pixel 7 Pro, we can find a somewhat more notable difference. And it is that the advanced model of this new family not only appears with the addition of a third lens in its main configuration, but also shows considerably larger lenses. Something that could indicate that Google would finally be ready to offer a substantial improvement in its photographic sectionbeing able to even compete with some of the premium high-end terminals.

On the other hand, in this case it seems that camera island wraps around the edge and blends into the phone caseinstead of being a separate piece like last year’s model.

However, it should be noted that these renders are made entirely with the plans and other information leaked to date, so it would still be possible for Google’s future projects to go through some change on them. Although based on previous experiences, we should hardly see any minor changes.

