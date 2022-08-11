Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has no more secrets: check on Amazon before launch

- Advertisement -

Let’s be clear: today Z Fold 4 (just like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell sibling) wasn’t exactly a mystery. Samsung’s next leaflets will be presented at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, yes, but in the meantime, in the last few months, information on the two devices has been abundant, and they have composed an increasingly clear and detailed identikit.

And now the image resolution we have of Galaxy Z Fold 4 before launch increases even more, with the product even being already appeared on Holland complete with official commercial renderings and details of the technical data sheet.

On the design front, as widely anticipated, Galaxy Z Fold 4 is in continuity with its predecessor, of which it also retains the characteristic layout of the “isolated” rear cameras, and the greatest difference, beyond the colors, is a change in aspect ratio: Samsung’s next foldout will indeed be a little shorter and wider.

Specifically, the device measures 155.1×67.1 mm when closed, with a thickness of 15.8 mmwhile when open the width is 130.1 mm. The weight is 263 grams and therefore should be 8 grams less than that of the last generation (271 grams).

The external display, as confirmed by this early appearance on Amazon, will be a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel from 6.2 in with adaptive refresh rate from 120 Hz with an aspect ratio of 23.1: 9 (that of Z Fold 3 was 25: 9, so to speak), while the diagonal of the internal one will be of 7.6 in with an aspect ratio of 21.6: 18.

The images we see on Amazon also give us a preview of the software: in the illustrations above, in particular, we can see an application dock that closely resembles the one introduced by Google with Android 12Lthe version of the green robot created specifically to take advantage of the peculiarities of devices with particularly large screens, such as folding ones.

A particular focus is then dedicated to the return of compatibility with the S Pen for writing on the screen (let’s imagine that this time too it will be a special model – you can guess the writing “Fold Edition”, not surprisingly – with a retractable tip so as not to mark the internal display): the stylus will not be integrated into the body of the device, but on the other hand Samsung shows a case that can hold it although you have to accept that you have additional thickness on the back.

August 10 is close and we are almost ready to know the (very few) information and curiosities still to be discovered.

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD 4: DATA SHEET

Display: internal: AMOLED 7.6 “QXGA, 120 Hz external: AMOLED 6.2 “HD +, 120 Hz

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memories: 12 or 16 GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of non-expandable storage

12 or 16 GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of non-expandable storage Cameras: External: 10 MP Internal: 16 MP in display Rear: 50MP main + 12MP ultra wide + 12MP telephoto

Operating system: Android 12 with One UI

Android 12 with One UI Battery: 4,400 mAh, fast charging with cable 25 watts, wireless 10 watts