5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsEuropeEU countries pave way for harmonised rules on data sharing for short-term...

EU countries pave way for harmonised rules on data sharing for short-term accomodation

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 63b2e699 ec2b 59e2 a6eb c7a51f734eb6 7438488.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 63b2e699 ec2b 59e2 a6eb c7a51f734eb6 7438488.jpg
- Advertisement -

Rules on data collection and sharing for short-term accommodation rental services, such as Airbnb and booking.com, could soon be harmonised in Europe, after EU member states agreed on the need for a sharing framework at EU level.

As things stand, data from online platforms in the short-term accommodation rental market are not standardised, with different collection and sharing rules existing in each EU country.

Member states want this to change, however, and the agreement on Thursday could pave the way forward for harmonisation.

- Advertisement -

Negotiations with the European Parliament will eventually have to be started once MEPs establish their position on the matter, but Airbnb welcomed the decision anyway.

“We continue to encourage the EU to focus its discussions on disproportionate local rules that undermine the single market and prevent many everyday Europeans from sharing their homes and benefitting from visitors to their communities,” the company said.

Met Éireann issue four wind warnings for eight counties

- Advertisement -

If the new rules were to go ahead, it would reduce red tape and costs for hosts and platforms while at the same time allowing the authorities to have the data they need to regulate activity.

Kenneth Haar from Corporate Europe Observatory said the decision is a step in the right direction, but he stressed that the most important element should be to stop the negative impact that these platforms have on rent and on the availability of housing for locals.

“The cities across Europe would need to have access to effective tools to implement restrictions on their operations,” Haar told Euronews.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve seen that for eight, nine years now, a lot of cities in Europe have tried to contain the phenomenon that’s been spreading so rapidly in order to keep a decent number of apartments and houses for locals.

“Very often European legislation is passed in the name of innovation and competitiveness and very little concern is included on how that can affect other interests in society,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

This facial recognition system is located under the screen and detects human skin

The technology company trinamiX has shown its facial recognition software at MWC 2023, which...
Phone Reviews

The LG V30 comes back to life thanks to LineageOS

The rise and fall of LG Mobile was something to remember. The company went...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.