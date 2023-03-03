5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsOffer Alert: POCO X5 Pro 5G for R$ 2,099

Offer Alert: POCO X5 Pro 5G for R$ 2,099

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Offer Alert: POCO X5 Pro 5G for R$ 2,099
offer alert poco x5 pro 5g for r 2099.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The POCO X5 Pro 5G was announced at the beginning of February 2023 with a powerful set of cameras and it is now possible to import it through Buscapé in partnership with Free Cell to pay the lowest price ever recorded: R$ 2,099 in cash or in up to 6 installments of R$ 437.33 without interest on your credit card.

2623.98 37.33 with interest

The version with the lowest price found today has 128 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM, in addition to the Snapdragon 778G processor, which is a good option for an intermediary. The POCO X5 Pro screen is 6.67 inches, 120Hz and Full HD + resolution with just a small hole for the 16 MP front camera.

- Advertisement -

At the back we find a triple set of cameras with a main sensor of 108 megapixels, secondary ultrawide of 8 MP and a 2 MP sensor for macro photos.

If you’re using Internet Explorer 11, you won’t be able to upgrade to Windows 11

In the connectivity sector we find support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and P2 input for headphones, in addition to stereo sound. Charging is 67W for the 5,000mAh battery via USB-C.

Technical specifications
  • 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
    • Display with hole and rate of 120 Hz
  • Snapdragon 778G Platform
  • 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage
  • 16 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 108 MP sensor
    • Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, P2 and stereo sound
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging
  • Android 12 with MIUI 14 for POCO
Check hands-on

The Poco X5 Pro is available on Amazon for BRL 2,185. To see the other 11 offers click here.

(updated March 02, 2023 at 3:02 PM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

The inventor of the mobile phone says that technology will soon be integrated into our bodies

The American engineer Martin Cooper made the first call with a mobile phone in...
Mobile

This facial recognition system is located under the screen and detects human skin

The technology company trinamiX has shown its facial recognition software at MWC 2023, which...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.