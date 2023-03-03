Offer Alert: POCO X5 Pro 5G for R$ 2,099

The POCO X5 Pro 5G was announced at the beginning of February 2023 with a powerful set of cameras and it is now possible to import it through Buscapé in partnership with Free Cell to pay the lowest price ever recorded: R$ 2,099 in cash or in up to 6 installments of R$ 437.33 without interest on your credit card.

The version with the lowest price found today has 128 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM, in addition to the Snapdragon 778G processor, which is a good option for an intermediary. The POCO X5 Pro screen is 6.67 inches, 120Hz and Full HD + resolution with just a small hole for the 16 MP front camera.

- Advertisement -

At the back we find a triple set of cameras with a main sensor of 108 megapixels, secondary ultrawide of 8 MP and a 2 MP sensor for macro photos.

In the connectivity sector we find support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC and P2 input for headphones, in addition to stereo sound. Charging is 67W for the 5,000mAh battery via USB-C.