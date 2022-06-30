Doesn’t Instagram let you create stories? Here’s how to fix it

In the last few hours the reports about it have multiplied the inability to publish new stories on Instagram through the camera integrated in the app, but only by choosing photos and videos already present on your smartphone. We tried to take a look at our devices and actually the problem is present but – at a first check – it only concerns a very specific category of smartphone and there is a very easy way to get around it. Let’s see what it is.
First of all we point out that the application has never stopped making it possible to publish stories directly from the integrated camera, however something has changed in the last few hours and it seems that the problem concerns only the iOS version of the app. Specifically, what has changed is the app’s behavior when accessing the section Stories by pressing the + key located in the upper part.
By accessing from here, in fact, only the content of the gallery is shown, without allowing the user to start the Instagram camera in order to publish a new story. Just below you will find a comparison between the iOS version (in the center) and the Android version (right) of the app, where you can see the presence of the box Camera placed at the top left, completely absent in the iOS application.
How to solve then? The answer is very simple, although not completely intuitive. In fact, it is enough to swipe to the left from any part of the main screen of the app in order to access the camera integrated in the app and start creating a new story from here.
Instagram does not provide any visual indication of the presence of this section and it is likely that many have forgotten this shortcut to access the camera quickly, however from here you can get around the removal of the Camera tile in the iOS version of the app. It is not clear if this was caused by an error or by Instagram’s willingness to start modifying the social interface, but if you are having difficulty because of this, here is the solution.
Have you also encountered this problem on other versions of the app? Did you know you can access the camera with a simple swipe? Let us know your experience in the comments.