Did the farewell to iPods drive up prices?

The news of the production stop of the seventh generation iPod Touch, the survivor of the advance of times, has led to a average increase of prices on the used market that analysts of sellcell.com they estimated in 3%. It is not the only data that comes out after comparing the sale prices of used cars practiced in mid-May by over 40 players, in order to obtain the current values ​​for each model.

SURPRISE THE LATEST IPOD NANO

7th generation iPod nano

Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach Let’s start with two extremes. The iPod to have itself depreciated more in two decades of history it turned out to be the Fourth generation classic with 40 GB hard drive, sold in 2004 for $ 399 and with a residual value of just $ 5 (-98.7%). On the contrary, ad having better kept its value since new it is not one of the latest iPod Touch but the7th generation iPod Nano 16GB, launched in 2012 for $ 149 which would currently sell for $ 44 (-70.5%). It is also what it is more has been re-evaluated since Apple announced the end of life: on 1 May it was worth around 16% of its list price, on 16 May 29.5%, for a + 13.5% in a few days. The revaluation effect instead for the 7th generation (last) 128 GB iPod Touch was null and void. On the contrary: in the same period of time it has lost a further 2% approximately.





Read more Netflix holds its ground against new challengers Apple and Disney From the findings of sellcell.com it emerges that yes, on average the seventh generation Touch (the last, presented in 2019) have – physiologically – a residual value greater than the others, but it is curious that to stay below 80% depreciation there is also another iPod Nanothat of sixth generation from 16 GB, which compared to a list of 179 dollars in 2010 now ensures an average collection of 40 dollars (-77.7%) if in good condition.

Anyone who has experienced the evolution of Apple’s glorious iPod range first hand will undoubtedly fall under the spell of the iPod Classic, and will probably be surprised to find that they are also the ones to having suffered the greatest depreciation. Vintage, in technology, seems to attract little: the Classic that has depreciated less is the latest product, the seventh generation 160 GB one which in 2009 had a price list of 349 dollars and which today, on average, ensures a revenue of 61 dollars (-82.5%). However, it must also be said that 61 dollars for a 13-year-old product, in absolute terms, are not low.

IS IT TIME TO SELL?

But if the question is sell now or wait for more favorable momentsin light of the price trend over time sellcell.com believes it is better to sell now. Even if, we add, the prospect of earning around fifty euros suggests reflecting if not maybe it’s best to keep the iPod to yourself.