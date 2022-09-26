Data science in practice: The AI ​​webinar series from Heise

From October 27, interested parties can take part in four online training courses to become a data-driven professional.

From October 27th to November 17th, offers a practical introduction to the world of Big Data and AI applications in the form of a four-part webinar . Here, the participants can acquire the necessary knowledge to successfully start managing data projects in their own company. In addition to basic statistical knowledge, the basics are taught to prepare data sets for use with machine learning algorithms and to analyze the results of AI-supported investigations.

- Advertisement -

The webinar series consists of four online training courses that build on one another:

October 27: The first steps to becoming a data-driven professional

November 3rd: Understanding, evaluating and preparing data

November 10: Predictive analytics with clustering and forecasting

November 17: Classification systems for data analysis

With many companies undergoing change as part of the ubiquitous wave of digitization and trying to base decisions on data-driven, automated processes, there is an enormous demand for AI tools and solutions to gain useful signals and insights from the ever-increasing flood of big data . Which in turn creates a demand for staff who are familiar with these tools and processes.

The aim of the webinar series Data Science in is for the participants to be able to communicate on an equal footing with the relevant departments in their company who want to benefit from AI processes and with external service providers who provide the appropriate tools .

Prof. Dr. Stephan Matzka and Dennis Bogen from Explorate AI GmbH, who as experts advise international companies on how to profitably optimize their production and operating processes with the help of data analytics and AI. In the past, both have gained practical experience in various companies in designing supply chains and assembly processes more effectively with the help of automation technology and data analysis.

- Advertisement -

The webinars have a duration of four hours each and take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participation in a webinar appointment costs 169 euros. If you want to book all four dates at once, you can save a lot with a combined ticket for €495 compared to buying them individually.

All four dates are also part of the subscription to the digital learning platform voonze Academy. So if you are interested in IT topics beyond the webinar series, you can also secure the annual subscription for the introductory price of €495 – including access to currently over 80 online courses and over 90 other webinars per year.

Participants can not only look forward to a lot of practice and live coding, but also have the opportunity to repeat and deepen what they have learned with all recordings and materials afterwards. Questions are answered directly in the live chat and participants can also exchange information on the topic with each other. After the dates, each participant will receive a certificate of participation.

- Advertisement -

Those interested can find more information and tickets on the website of the webinar series. If you want to be kept up to date about offers from the voonze Academy, you can register for the relevant newsletter.

