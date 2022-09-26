ERP software evaluated: In which areas giants like SAP are weak

Users are quite satisfied with many ERP systems. SAP continues to only land in the middle, with smaller or specialized providers receiving the best marks.

Some things are going right in the ERP market, according to the results of the “ERP in practice” study by Trovarit: On average, the satisfaction rating according to Schulschoten is 1.80 for the software system and 1.93 for the services of the software partners. For their study, which is carried out every two years, the Aachen market analysis company the responses of almost 2,000 user companies from the German-speaking area this year. A look at the evaluations of the 37 software solutions and providers shows a considerable range of almost two school grades with regard to the overall assessment.

Which is worse

The mobile usability, documentation, international usability, reporting and forms as well as the connection of other applications via interfaces are also rated critically – with grades worse than 2.0. It is also noticeable that the user assessment of performance and stability has deteriorated compared to the results of the 2020 studies. On the service side, the services in optimizing the use of ERP, the support when changing releases or the training and information offered were criticized during maintenance. With regard to the introductory projects and implementation, the services for adaptation documentation as well as budget and deadline compliance deviated significantly from the good overall result.

This year’s study confirms the now well-established knowledge that “lean” ERP software, pronounced industry solutions as well as smaller providers with a comparatively small customer base get the best marks. At least one of these features applies to the programs work4all, syslog.ERP and ISSOS PRO, which are at the top of the portfolio. The solutions with predominantly smaller ERP installations can set themselves apart positively, especially with regard to release capability and performance as well as user documentation. In the area of ​​support or hotline, they can score with quick reactions or training and information offerings.

No enthusiasm for the cloud

The best solutions among the larger, more demanding offers, on the other hand, are only found in the middle. The Trovarit analysts cite the high level of requirements as the reason for this in conjunction with the noticeably greater effort involved in implementation, maintenance and user support. Infor achieved a significantly better rating than two years ago with its CloudSuite, the successor to Infor LN. In contrast, IFS Applications continues to lag behind the competition in the evaluation, particularly in terms of satisfaction with maintenance services. Apparently, the understanding of the users for the structural, personnel and product-related reorganization in the course of the conversion to a provider of cloud solutions is still limited. Slightly improved with a weak two, but still rather mediocre, the overall rating for SAP’s S/4HANA is.

As expected, the benefits of using ERP that were most frequently confirmed by the participants relate to the acceleration and simplification of business processes and the increase in information quality. While smaller companies in particular primarily mention process efficiency and transparency, larger companies name topics such as process automation or acceleration of cross-company cooperation.

The biggest problem reflect more or less the satisfaction rating: performance, mobility, ergonomics, running costs or interfaces are listed by sixteen to fourteen percent of the participants. At least nineteen percent state that they have no problems whatsoever with ERP operations. In the previous study, however, it was even 21 percent. All details of the study can be found at Trovarit.

