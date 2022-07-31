“Creed 3” delays its premiere and will not hit theaters until 2023

The novel universe movie “Rocky” delayed its release date. (Warner Bros.)

We will have to wait a little longer before seeing Michael B Jordan in the ring, because believe 3 It will be officially released the following year and not in the coming months as had been assured. The film will be the third installment in the modern saga starring Jordan and the ninth in the franchise of Rocky. The initial date for the US theatrical release was November 23, 2022 and was modified by the March 3, 2023.

The next production follows Adonis , the son of Apollo Creed, in another difficult challenge and this time he will not have the support of his trainer, Rocky Balboa, who was his father’s greatest rival in the past. Tessa Thompson (Westworld Y Thor: Love and Thunder) Y Phylicia Rashad (The Bill Cosby Show) will rejoin the cast in the roles of Bianca, Adonis’s girlfriend, and Mary Anne, his stepmother. Also, Jonathan Majors (Loki) joined the cast in the role of Anderson Dame, a boxer who is presumed to be the great antagonist of the plot.

Sylvester Stallone gave life to Rocky in eight films of the franchise of Rockyincluding the two tapes of believehowever, will not participate in the new film . The last we saw of Adonis and Rocky’s journey was each deciding to come to terms with their pasts. First, the young man pays his respects to the legacy of his father; and his mentor headed to Vancouver to close a chapter and meet with his son and grandson.

The secrets of the sequel are still kept secret, it is only known that Michael B Jordan will be in charge of directing it and this will be his directorial debut on the big screen. The idea behind Adonis Creed was designed by Stallone, leaving it up to Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) the development of the script and the direction of the film released in 2015.

After healing with the past and honoring his father’s legacy, Adonis Creed seeks new challenges. (Warner Bros.)

Seven years after beginning this journey, Jordan is preparing to star in a story written by Keenan Coogler (Space Jam: a new era) and Zach Baylin (King Richard: A Winning Family), as well as directed by himself. In this way, he intends to match the success of the revival of the boxing universe after the first part raised 173 million dollars worldwide and a profit of 214 million was recorded with the second.

Michael B. Jordan directs the third installment of believe

Last year, Michael B Jordan confirmed that he would not only be in front of the cameras of believe 3, but also behind in the director’s chair. To do this, the actor confessed that such an experience was an “aspiration, but the time had to be right.” “This franchise and, in particular, the themes of Creed III they are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter in the Adonis Creed story with the incredible responsibility of being its director and namesake,” he added. Filming for the sequel began earlier this year and ended relatively recently.

