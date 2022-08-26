Conclusion on Gamescom 2022: As before, only smaller

After a two-year break, the organizers have promised a lot. They also have the community to thank for the success of this year’s trade fair.

What was it like, the first Gamescom after a two-year forced Covid break? Actually like always. This is the good news after the first days of a games fair, which seemed to be on the brink in the Corona years. The manufacturers can also get by without measuring, one learned at this time. But can the trade fairs get by without the manufacturers?

It’s a bit pointless to write more about the cancellations of the big game companies. But it has to be: Gamescom 2022 had to take place without Activision, Nintendo, EA, CD Projekt and Sony. This is a blow to the neck for the largest games fair in Europe. But while the cancellations were pouring in, the organizers from the industry association game and Koelnmesse were already happily selling visitor tickets – without being able to name a program at all.

And apparently they went away: the organizers steadfastly refused in advance to give out any information about the expected number of visitors. But we do know that the entire ticket contingent was sold out, at least for Saturday. And the exhibition halls, which had to accommodate fewer stands this time, didn’t really look deserted.

The mood is right

This is also because the audience makes its own mood. Many come here not only to watch the annual “FIFA”, but also to meet like-minded people, admire cosplays and, just to be lucky, stand in the next best line. At least this year, the Gamescom flair remained largely intact.

The great retro area also contributes to this, some of which is supplied by private individuals with exciting games from bygone times. And of course you can’t ignore the organizers either. They have noticed that many game companies are simply not available this year and have rescheduled accordingly: with concerts, e-sports events and other community events that keep the nerd audience happy.



There must be more next year

In fact, this year’s Gamescom was similar to previous editions when Activision was still filling the arenas and Covid was just an Arizona cable maker, so surprisingly strong. Sure, the big highlights were missing, we knew that hand. You can’t just sweep the cancellations from EA, Nintendo, Sony and Activision under the table. And yet the scramble in the exhibition halls felt pretty familiar. So full, warm and pretty exciting.

Gamescom Tour 2022

One of the most interesting games to be shown at Gamescom is “Moonbreaker”. Behind it is a turn-based tactical game from the “Subnautica” makers, in which you can digitally paint the characters yourself. “Lies of P” could also be interesting, it reminds a bit of “Bloodborne” by From Software. Finally, Plaion, the new Koch Media, showed its zombie slice “Dead Island 2”. It’s not Triple-A, but in the absence of well-known games, the titles mentioned are among the highlights of the fair.

The good mood came with the audience, who returned motivated after the Gamescom abstinence this year in the absence of many blockbuster games. Nevertheless, the organizers have to make sure that they can show more and better games again in the coming years. This is the only way to keep visitors reliable. If Gamescom loses its party people, its raison d’être will go. But luckily it’s not that far yet.



