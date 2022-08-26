HomeDevelopers#TGIQF: New games at Gamescom - old games in the quiz

There are classic games that everyone knows. While some of them are clear from which house they come, the developers of other games are rather unknown, aren’t they?

In today’s quiz we’re going back in time to gaming. History is full of studios, big and small, and publishers that have come and gone. Some may have left a bigger footprint. Play through and take a nostalgic look back at ideas and developments that inspired and even shaped entire genres. A small note: there is no distinction between Developer and Publisher Studio. And maybe the questions are more from the “professional games nerd” area.

If you want to compare your score with other players, please use our forum or Twitter (@voonzeonline). However, please do not post the correct solutions and avoid spoilers so that others can take part under the same starting conditions and do not lose the fun of the quiz.

Do you also have an idea for a quiz? Feel free to contact us! The quiz master is happy to accept topic suggestions and questions.

