Charlize Theron and Alfonso Cuarón, together in tribute to Philip K. Dick that will be broadcast on Prime Video

The Oscar winner for “Roma” joins Charlze Theron in the second film he will make for a streaming system. (Reuters)

Over the decades the stories he wrote K Dick It has been a source of inspiration for countless film and television projects, but the life of the American writer had never been the material on which any production was made, until now.

It has been revealed that Theron (Monster) and the Mexican (Rome) have teamed up to bring the family life of dick through a feature film that will be titled Jane, and in which it is also involved Isa Hackettdaughter of K. Dick.

In addition to producing the film about the family life of K. Dick, Charlize Theron is expected to star. (Reuters)

This project will narrate the family life of the science fiction writer, creator of works such as Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and it will be Amazon Studios Who produced this movie?

This won’t be the first time hackett get involved in a project based on his father’s work since he was also behind the series The Man in the High Castlebased on his dad’s text and available at Prime Video and that it had four seasons, coming to an end in 2019.

Isa Hckett, daughter of K. Dick and who produced “Jane”, was involved in “The man in the high castle” based on texts by her father. (Prime Video)

Through a statement it was revealed that Jane will be a story about a woman’s unique relationship with her brilliant but troubled twin, who also happens to be Philip K Dickthe celebrated novelist behind the source material for bladerunner, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?along with titles as emblematic as A Scanner Darkly.

In the plot, as Phillip tries to rescue his brother from situations both real and imagined, Jane is drawn deeper and deeper into a fascinating world of his creation. This film is expected to star Theron and led by Cuaron.

This would be the third time that Cuarón has produced for the streaming platform. He is currently directing “Disclaimer” for Apple TV+. (EFE)



“The story of Jane It has been with me for as long as I can remember. Jane, my father’s twin sister who died a few weeks after birth was at the center of his universe. Befitting a man with his unique imagination, this film will defy the conventions of a biopic and embrace the alternate reality that Philip K Dick wanted so desperately, one in which his beloved sister survived past six weeks of age,” he said. hackett in the statement.

One of K. Dick’s most important works is “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” that inspired the movie “Blade Runner”. (Warner Bros.),

The 55-year-old producer announced that this project is a way to honor her father but also to grant him that wish he always had that his twin had not died a few months after birth.

“It is his story that we will tell, his lens through which we will see him and his imagination. There is no better way to honor him than to grant his wish, if only for the screen. I am immensely grateful for the partnership and the brilliance they bring Charlize Y Alfonso. Your support, particularly with this deeply personal story, means more to me than you could imagine, Isa explained.

Charlize Theron will produce this film through Denver & Delilah Productions. (Reuters)

The companies that will produce Jane are Electric Shepherd Productions, Denver and Delilah Productions Y Esperanto Filmojthe latter, a lifelong producer of Cuaron. The director of Esperanto FilmojGabriela Rodríguez, will produce along with Beth Kono and AJ Dix of Denver and Delilah, and the film and television director of Electric Shepherd Productions, Sarah Scougal, and creative executive Kalen Egan. Lila Rawlings, Creative Development at Esperanto Filmojwill act as executive producer.

Cuaron Y Esperanto Filmoj are currently in production at Disclaimer for AppleTV+starring Cate Blanchett Y Kevin Klin.

