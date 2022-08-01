This was the console that Apple launched in 1995 and it never caught on

Pippin. (photo: The Bitten Apple)

the fame of Manzana beyond his home in California, he has inspired collectors around the world to acquire something iconic in his honor. Even in Europe, a private collector opened his own museum in honor of the bitten apple. Also, in nearby latitudes a piece with the famous logo is exhibited, but unlike most it is recognized as one of the biggest fiascoes in the firm’s history.

The raid of Apple in the industry gaming it is not a new goal. In 1995 he made one of his first attempts, when marketing a of video game to which it went so, so badly, that today it occupies a privileged place in the Museum of Failure in Sweden.

The failure that has a place in a museum

The console itself was not designed by Apple. The objective was to license the technology to third parties, in a model similar to Panasonic’s 3DO Interactive Multiplayer. Nevertheless, its price and limited games with respect to the competition, did not penetrate the public of the United States and Japanas the only markets in which it was sold.

Exactly, 42,000 consoles were soldfor which and despite its performance it is a coveted piece among collectors. One year after its launch, the Pippin was withdrawn from the market.and Apple fell into one of its worst periods before the return of Steve JobsBut that is another story.

The truth is that the lack of opportunity of the Pippin console made it an invention worthy of being in the Museum of Failure. The Museum of Failure is in Sweden and highlights more than 150 failed products from the world of technology, design and even gastronomy.

Currently, offers a traveling world exhibition, which this year will visit some countries such as Canada. And of course it features a showcase of over 100 failed innovations from major brands including Apple, Amazon, Nintendo and more. From the Segway to Google Glass.

Choose which of all is the worst invention It’s not an easy task, but a recent Twitter post risked pondering someas we share below:

Why did Apple Pippin fail?

For the first months of Pippin’s life there were already much more successful and massive consoles, which concentrated the video game industry: PlayStation, Nintendo 64, arrival the following year; wave sega saturnmore settled. All of them much cheaper.

The astute reader will have noticed the paradox: the Sega Saturn was its contemporary rival, not even the Dreamcast, much later. However, the Dreamcast is considered the first console capable of connecting to the Internet to play online against other people. Pippin, at a minimum, offered a built-in modem.

Sega Saturn. (photo: hardzone.es)

Pippin’s catalog barely reached a thirty titles, most with the Bandai seal, and yes, a multitude of accessories, in addition to other “titles” that reached a hundred but were more educational products than games as such. None of this prevented his failure.

Although previously there was some product of some success in the video game industry with the seal of the Cupertino company, such as the AppleII, this was Apple’s first major foray into the world of video games. And his first big failure

Almost three decades after its original launch, Apple is still doomed in the video game industry: although it makes a lot of money with them thanks to purchases in-app of match-3 games, turn-based battle and the like that populate the app store, has practically zero relevance compared to Sony, microsoft, Nintendo, Electronic Arts and company.