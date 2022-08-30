Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 gets new campaign teaser trailer

Activision and Infinity Ward have brought a new for the of Call of Duty Warfare 2, the next chapter in the billion-dollar franchise that for more than a decade has been the best-selling game of each year. Players who pre-order will have access to the story mode one week before launch.

The 16-second video shows quick snippets of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, apparently from a mission where Task Force 141 needs to storm a building. Check it out below:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will see the return of the legendary squad led by Captain John Price, Sergeants Kyle "Gaz" Garrick and John "Soap" MacTavish, in addition to the iconic Simon "Ghost" Riley, who graces the cover of the game. To complete the team there will be a new member, Colonel Alejandro Vargas, a member of the Mexican Special Forces and known for being incorruptible.