Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 gets new campaign teaser trailer

Activision and Infinity Ward have brought a new teaser trailer for the campaign of Call of Duty modern Warfare 2, the next chapter in the billion-dollar franchise that for more than a decade has been the best-selling game of each year.
Players who pre-order will have access to the story mode one week before launch.
The 16-second video shows quick snippets of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, apparently from a mission where Task Force 141 needs to storm a building. Check it out below:
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will see the return of the legendary squad led by Captain John Price, Sergeants Kyle “Gaz” Garrick and John “Soap” MacTavish, in addition to the iconic Simon “Ghost” Riley, who graces the cover of the game. To complete the team there will be a new member, Colonel Alejandro Vargas, a member of the Mexican Special Forces and known for being incorruptible.
According to a previous leak, the story is expected to tackle the violent war against drug cartels, taking a darker and more visceral tone than its predecessor.
The title will focus on close-range combat and will force players to make dramatic decisions that will reflect on serious consequences. Along with Modern Warfare 2, a new map will arrive in Warzone, inspired by the regions of Colombia.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be released in october 28 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Battle.net and Steam. Along with it, there will also be Warzone 2.0, which will be redone from scratch and will feature a new map inspired by the regions of Colombia.