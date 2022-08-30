How to Stop Seeing Facebook Posts Without Losing Friends

- Advertisement -

The social aspect of Facebook prevents, on many occasions, being able to “delete” from the list of and followers to certain people by various conventions that, at the same time, prevent their publications from being silenced.

Facebook allows you to temporarily or permanently mute the publications of your contacts on the social network without having to stop being friends

This sometimes forces us to have to put up with certain inconsequential, annoying, irritating, offensive publications in the News feed… and even more so today when the Facebook algorithm is prioritizing video content, which consumes more data on mobile connections.

Since fake news recalcitrant to unnerving political views, movie or tv series spoilers (absolutely inexcusable) or photographs of vacations or celebrations that move one to envy (healthy or unhealthy), there are many contents of friends and family (or simple acquaintances) who cannot be eliminated from this new contact list in which for many Facebook has become without incurring a possible family, friendly or work conflict.

Fortunately, Facebook has a mechanism that allows you to customize the way content is displayed so that certain people’s can stop appearing without having to break that “virtual friendship” and, above all, without said person is aware that this kind of selective expungement.

To begin with, when a publication from any contact appears next to their name, there is a button with three horizontal dots that displays a menu in which the following options appear:

-Hide publication: Fewer posts like this will appear.

-Hide the user for 30 days: During this period of time, the posts of this user will not be displayed.

-Unfollow the user: No more posts from that user will be displayed, but you will not be unfriended by that user.

The most radical option always underlies, which would be to access the profile of that user and check the option «Stop being friends», and depending on the case cross your fingers so that they do not realize it (Facebook does not send notifications of this action) and that if he were to do so, it would not lead to a family, friendly or social conflict.

If later on it were decided to resume contact with that user, it would suffice to follow these steps:

-To access to your own user profile.

-Select “Settings and privacy”.

-Press about «Feed».

-Activate “Undo” or “Reconnect” in the options that show that a user has been muted.