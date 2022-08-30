Netflix reveals movie release schedule for 2022

Although the month of September is about to begin, which means that the end of 2022 is getting closer and closer, we will still have many major movie and series releases coming to streaming platforms later this year.
Proof of this is the latest calendar of new movies that netflix released this week. Until the end of 2022, the streaming giant has premieres such as: Neighbors, A Very Lucky Girl, Enola Holmes 2, Dreamland, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and more.
Without further ado, stay below with the schedule of movie premieres on Netflix through the end of 2022.
- Neighbors — September 1
- Love in Verona — September 1
- Ivy and Bean — September 2
- Ivy and Bean: The Bathroom Ghost — September 2
- Ivy and Bean: Join the Dance — September 2
- Anthrax: US Under Attack — September 8
- End of the Road – September 9
- Drifting Home (Anime) — September 16
- Punishers — September 16
- Lou — September 23
- The Jazz Man — September 23
- Athena – September 23
- Blonde – September 28
- Europe 2002: Behind the scenes at Penta — October 4
- The Telephone of Mr. Harrigan – October 5
- One Lucky Girl — October 7
- The Redemption Team — October 7
- Hire Wife — October 13
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow – October 14
- The School for Good and Evil — October 19
- Descendant — October 21
- The Night Nurse – October 26
- Nothing New on the Front — October 28
- Wendell & Wild — October 28
- Enola Holmes 2 – November 4
- A Christmas Crush — November 10
- The History of Black Cinema — November 11
- The Night Nurse: Charles Cullen — November 11
- In Her Hands — November 16
- Christmas With You — November 17
- Dreamland – November 18
- The Swimmers — September 23
- Santa’s Diary – November 24
- Noise
- My Father’s Dragon
- Monica the My Darling
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol — December 2
- Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro — December 9
- Bard, False Chronicle of Some Truths — December 16
- Whakaari Volcano: Rescue in New Zealand (Documentary) — December 16
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of Edinburgh Part 1 — December 20
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — September 23
- White Noise — December 30th
- Matilda: The Musical — December 25
- Maximum load
- A Christmas Full of Grace
- after the universe
- Documentary About the Racionais MC’s
- Togo
- matrimillas
- Long live mexico
- 20th century girl
- The miracle
- ardent patience
- Lady Chatterly’s Amaznte
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >