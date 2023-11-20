Black Friday: books, video games, vinyls…Buy them at half price at momox shop, the global second-hand giant

Black Week promotion from momox shop: discounts on everything!

With Christmas fast approaching, are you stocking up on gifts? Discover momox shop, the largest online store for the sale of used books, films, DVDs, Blu-rays, vinyls and video games. Explore the catalog to find what you are looking for at a discounted price. Bonus, promo codes offer you an additional reduction on your order.

Are you tired of exorbitant prices on books and video games? With momox shop , you have the choice between 4 million items for which you pay up to 70% less than in traditional stores. The site is, in fact, a reliable online store to buy second-hand items at half price! Take advantage quickly, as stocks are limited.

For literature lovers, a veritable Ali Baba’s cave awaits you among contemporary authors such as Michel Bussi, Agnès Ledig and Dan Brown . But you will also find the great classics of literature as well as rare books.

In terms of music, the site offers you a real festival of genres with renowned artists such as Queen, Elvis Presley, BB King, Bob Marley, Vianney and Madonna  !

And finally, for players from all walks of life, find a multitude of items for all game consoles: Wii, Cbox 360, Playstation 4 , at unbeatable prices.

momox shop: second-hand items with impeccable quality

Buying second-hand items does not mean buying low-quality items. At momox shop, each second-hand item (books, films, DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs, vinyls and video games) is carefully scrutinized to offer you impeccable quality .

The site offers a selection in three states: “like new”, “very good”, “good” and “acceptable”, each at a corresponding price. If you are only looking for products with impeccable quality for your Christmas gifts, use the filter option and discover only items that are like new.

