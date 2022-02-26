AVM reinforces its commitment to Wi-Fi 6, 5G and the smart home

The German company AVM has taken advantage of the MWC 2022 stage to present its most important novelties under the motto “The Smart Wi-Fi Experience”, that is, the “intelligent Wi-Fi experience. We expected to have news about the final version of FRITZ!OS 7.50, as we told you at the time in this article, but at the moment we do not have any official information.

The AVM FRITZ!Box 5590 Fiber has been, without a doubt, the star novelty of the event. It is a universal fiber optic router compatible with Wi-Fi 6 that can work at 10Gbps. It comes with a dual-band configuration that reaches 2,400 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 1,200 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. It also has a telephone switchboard and has two USB 3.0 ports to share devices on the home network, such as NAS hard drives or network printers. Thanks to the ecosystem of applications we can use these connectors to create our own cloud.

A look at the full specifications of the FRITZ!Box 5590 Fiber from AVM

Compatible with all standard fiber optic connections in Europe: up to 10 Gbit/s with GPON, AON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, via SFP module.

Wi-Fi 6 4 x 4 in the 5 GHz (2400 Mbit/s) and 2.4 GHz (1200 Mbit/s) bands.

Phone system for DECT, IP and analog phones.

Two USB 3.0 ports for printers and storage devices (NAS).

It uses the FRITZ!OS operating system with parental control and advanced features, including media server, FRITZ!NAS, guest Wi-Fi access, MyFRITZ! and much more.

Full integration with the free apps MyFRITZ!App, FRITZ!App Fon, FRITZ!App WLAN, FRITZ!App Smart Home and FRITZ!App TV.

Guaranteed automatic updates that improve security and performance.

Five year warranty.

Other important announcements

Alongside the FRITZ!Box 5590 Fiber, AVM has also presented the FRITZ!Box 6690, a new high-performance router that features Wi-Fi 6 (4 x 4) and 2.5 Gbps LAN. The German company has also recalled that, if we need a router for DLS connections instead of fiber, the FRITZ!Box 7590AX It is your star option. This model recently arrived on the Spanish market, and is capable of making the most of this type of connection thanks to 35b supervectorization and Wi-Fi 6.

The rest of the products that AVM has shown have been the FRITZ! Box 4060, a Wi-Fi 6 compatible tri-band wireless router, which is ideal for navigating with a fiber optic or cable modem and has a DECT switchboard; the FRITZ! Box 6850 5G, which will allow us to always be connected to the Internet; the FRITZ!Repeater 6000, one of the best repeaters on the market, thanks to its features and its triple band configuration; and the FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX, a compact yet high-performance repeater that supports Wi-Fi 6.

AVM has confirmed that all these new products are compatible with Wi-Fi Mesha technology that allows multiple wireless access points to be combined to create an intelligent mesh network, with which we can increase the range and quality of our Wi-Fi network.

We will continue to watch for the announcement of FRITZ!OS 7.50 in its final version, and if it does we will tell you all its newsDo not worry.