Apple Watch is able to predict pain in patients with sickle cell anemia, says study

Researchers from Duke University, Northwestern University and other educational institutions in the United States published a study that points out the smart watch apple Watch as a viable method for predicting vaso-occlusive seizures, or VOCs. It is worth mentioning that VOCs are episodes of severe pain in which sickled red blood cells obstruct circulation in a patient’s blood vessels, and are a common reason for hospitalization of people who have sickle cell anemia.





Vaso-occlusive crises are often frequent and unpredictable, potentially leading to organ damage in patients. Treatment is with a combination of pain medication and saline rehydration. However, the researchers argue that the Apple Watch's unique data collection and machine learning capabilities could be used to help predict VOCs, allowing patients to receive treatment before severe pain sets in.




