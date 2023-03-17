Intel may launch “Arrow Lake-S” CPUs with new socket and DDR5-6400 RAM support in 2024

Intel may introduce the “Arrow Lake-S” generation of desktop processors in the middle of the first half of 2024, according to new information released this Friday (17) by the website Benchlife. The hardware would be compatible with a new lineup of 800 series motherboards, including four chipsets: Z890, B860, W880 and Q870. Future models will supposedly have a 24-core CPU configuration — the same used by the most powerful versions of the 13th generation Core i9 — and 4 Xe GPU cores. Processors must be offered in the same TDP profiles: 35 W, 65 W, and 125 W.

As for motherboards, the Z890 and B860 chipsets are expected to be designed for mainstream and gamer computers; W880 and Q870 should target the entry-level workstation segment. The H810, the line's most basic hardware, will be cancelled. According to the leak, the Z890 platform could support 60 high-speed input/output (HSIO) channels — 26 from the CPU and 34 from the PCH. The B860 must support 44 channels of HSIO. The chipsets must support DDR5 memory up to 6,400 MT/s, and will feature the new LGA 1851 socket, retiring the LGA 1700.

There may have been some changes to Intel’s desktop product roadmap. Meteor Lake-S, which should be released in the first half of 2024, can be renamed ‘Arrow Lake-S’ and work with 800 series chipsets. Arrow Lake-S uses LGA 1851 socket. It is unclear whether these planning changes mean that Intel’s “20A” process has completed the relevant processes, as Arrow Lake is expected to utilize this lithography. Benchlife

Industry sources say the hardware giant will cancel the launch of the Meteor Lake-S family — note the “-S” suffix, indicating that this is a desktop processor line. This suggests that the 14th generation Core, confirmed for this year, will only have models optimized for notebooks and other portable devices. With the new information, speculation that the 13th generation will be “repurposed” this year gains strength. Rumors indicate that Intel is preparing an optimized version of the current Raptor Lake-S line processors with new lithography and improvements in energy consumption to take the place left by Meteor Lake-S.

To ensure maximum power efficiency for the wearable device segment, the Meteor Lake lineup must feature a new GPU architecture manufactured using TSMC’s 5-nanometer process. The successor generation, Arrow Lake, would have its GPU produced in 3 nanometers. - Advertisement - Intel, so far, has not confirmed details about its launches scheduled for 2023 and 2024, but it is a fact that competition is increasingly fierce with the success of Ryzen 7000 processors with AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology and launches with Qualcomm’s ARM architecture.

