5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsOPPO Enco Free 3: headphones will be launched with bamboo fiber parts,...

OPPO Enco Free 3: headphones will be launched with bamboo fiber parts, ANC and more

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
OPPO Enco Free 3: headphones will be launched with bamboo fiber parts, ANC and more
1679075224 oppo enco free 3 headphones will be launched with bamboo.jpeg
- Advertisement -

OPPO has confirmed that Enco Free 3, its new pair of wireless headphones, will be officially announced on March 21, at the Find X6 and Pad 2 presentation event. the first official details of the new Huawei FreeBuds 5 rival sound accessories.

The Enco Free 3 will have speakers with bamboo fiber materials. According to OPPO, this natural origin feature is characterized by its thinness, resistance and optimal sensitivity to allow it to reproduce sound details with excellent clarity. The headphones will support Hi-Res Wireless transfer and Bluetooth LDAC protocol.

(Images: OPPO/Weibo)

Equipped with an advanced microphone system, the Enco Free 3 will feature active noise cancellation up to 49 dB. The headphones will come with a charging case with a transparent top panel. According to the brand, there will be two color options available: white and green.

- Advertisement -

For now, the other specifications of the accessories have not been shared, but all the details must be revealed during the OPPO presentation event that will take place next Tuesday, March 21, at 03:00 (Brasília time).

Intel wants to buy SiFive: with it it would get fully into the promising architecture RISC-V, rival of ARM

OPPO is operating in Europe, but so far, only two cell phones have been launched in the national market: Reno 7 and A77. The company received approval from Anatel to sell the A17, but its official launch has not yet taken place.

See more!

The Oppo Reno 7 is available from Free Cell for BRL 1,779 and on Amazon for BRL 2,499. The cost-benefit is average. There are 10 best models. To see the other 5 offers click here.

(updated March 17, 2023, 2:42 PM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

IKEA announces a new Bluetooth speaker ideal for use in the shower

Good news, IKEA has just announced the arrival to its range of products...
Tech News

WhatsApp is going to redesign the menu to add attachments, something that was necessary

It seems that WhatsApp, finally, has undertaken a change in a part of...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.