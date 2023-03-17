OPPO Enco Free 3: headphones will be launched with bamboo fiber parts, ANC and more

OPPO has confirmed that Enco Free 3, its new pair of wireless headphones, will be officially announced on March 21, at the Find X6 and Pad 2 presentation event. the first official details of the new Huawei FreeBuds 5 rival sound accessories. The Enco Free 3 will have speakers with bamboo fiber materials. According to OPPO, this natural origin feature is characterized by its thinness, resistance and optimal sensitivity to allow it to reproduce sound details with excellent clarity. The headphones will support Hi-Res Wireless transfer and Bluetooth LDAC protocol.

Equipped with an advanced microphone system, the Enco Free 3 will feature active noise cancellation up to 49 dB. The headphones will come with a charging case with a transparent top panel. According to the brand, there will be two color options available: white and green. - Advertisement - For now, the other specifications of the accessories have not been shared, but all the details must be revealed during the OPPO presentation event that will take place next Tuesday, March 21, at 03:00 (Brasília time). Intel wants to buy SiFive: with it it would get fully into the promising architecture RISC-V, rival of ARM

OPPO is operating in Europe, but so far, only two cell phones have been launched in the national market: Reno 7 and A77. The company received approval from Anatel to sell the A17, but its official launch has not yet taken place.

See more!