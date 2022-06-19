Apple to get rid of chip shortage thanks to TSMC effort

One of the fears that all companies dedicated to the world of technology are going through, and many others that indirectly receive this technology, is that they run out of chips to be able to continue manufacturing their devices. Apple is one of them, because the shortage of these silicon elements can cause the sales of Macs and other devices to be delayed and that harms the economy of the company. But thanks to TSMC, Apple’s partner, I don’t think this could ever happen to Apple.

TSMC will invest more than 120,000 million in manufacturing new chips

During the pandemic generated by the Coronavirus, one of the most worrying situations has been and is that companies dedicated to the manufacture of technological devices were left without one of the key components: chips. Many devices were sold in the pandemic and that made the manufacture and stock of these components scarce and the problem cannot be corrected. On the contrary, it seems that it is getting worse and that is why, in the face of great ills, great remedies.

TSMC has developed a gigantic and ambitious project that aims not to run out of chips and become, in fact, the company that manufactures them and that almost becomes the only one in this sector with the capacity to supply the whole world. for now, to Apple for sure.

TSMC plans the construction in Taiwan of four facilities valued at 10 billion dollars each, intended for the manufacture of 3 nanometer chips. It is not the only project, but it is the most advanced of them all.

This will mean the creation of new production lines to manufacture 3-nanometer chips. What are the ones you should use? Apple for the creation and manufacture of Macs with Apple Silicon, among others.

These new production plants are not the only ones, since are part of an investment of 120,000 million dollars in total. TSMC, for example, is building a $12 billion plant in Arizona that is not yet fully completed but is expected to come online as early as March 2023. And TSMC has also reportedly negotiated with the Singapore Economic Development Board the construction of a new facility.