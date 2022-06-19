Dublin community in mourning after ‘hugely popular’ GAA player dies suddenly

A Dublin community is in mourning after the sudden death of a “hugely popular” gaelic football player.

Eoghan Moloney from Donabate in Dublin passed away suddenly on Friday.

The talented young footballer’s heartbroken friends and family paid tribute to the “hugely popular” St Pat’s student on social media.

Read more: Tributes flow for Finglas boy who died days after Confirmation

Taking to social media, St Pat’s GAA Club said in a statement: “The Executive of St Pat’s GAA Club would like to extend our sincerest and deepest condolences to the Moloney family.

“To Eoghan’s parents, Philip and Marie, his brother and sister, extended family, friends, and team-mates, we can only offer our heartfelt sympathies to all of you on the devastating loss of Eoghan.

“No words can articulate in any meaningful way the prevailing sense of sadness that has descended upon the club. Eoghan played with St Pat’s from a very young age all the way up to adult football and was the heartbeat of the adult first team over the last number of years.

“An outstanding player, hugely popular within the dressing room and beyond, always full of fun, a warm, kind and gentle soul that will be sorely missed by all.

“We also offer our support to the Moloney family in any way deemed necessary at this desperately sad time for all. Ar dheis Dé a raibh a h-anam dílis. Le gach dea ghuí.”

Meanwhile, Bohemians FC also paid tribute to Eoghan who played in goal for them in underage grades.

They said in a statement: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of our former goalkeeper Eoghan Moloney. Our deepest sympathies to all of Eoghan’s former team-mates, friends and family. “

A friend said in an online tribute: “Our team, our club, our community are heartbroken.

“A brilliant and talented young man. One of life’s great characters. We’ll miss him so much. Eoghan “Bohs” Moloney, Our brother, Our No.1.”

Eoghan will be laid to rest on Monday at St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate.

Read more: Just 32 taxis added to Dublin fleet this year as punters left stranded at night

Read more: Leading Covid expert warns Ireland is facing a ‘summer wave’ as cases continue to rise

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.