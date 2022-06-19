How to prevent WhatsApp from saving photos and videos on the mobile

WhatsApp is the most used messaging application today, with more than 2,000 million users around the world who send more than 5,000 million messages every day, many of which include photos and videos, which end up undermining the capacity of mobile memory.

The photos and videos that WhatsApp automatically saves quickly consume the memory of the smartphone.

To save space, we explained how you can free up memory in WhatsApp, for example by saving the backup in the cloud. In addition to this, another infallible trick is to prevent the application from saving photos and videos, which is perfect for taking care of internal storage.

The good news is that it is very easy to prevent the app from automatically downloading these files. All you have to do is follow a quick and secure procedure on both Android and iOS, it will only take a minute. Let us begin!

Avoid automatic saving in Android

– Enter WhatsApp.

– Click on the three dots icon in the upper right corner.

– Select “Settings”, tap on “Chat” and tap on the “Media file visibility” button to turn it off.

Procedure on iOS

– Enter WhatsApp.

– Go to “Settings”, being inside the menu, click on “Chats”.

– The option “Save camera roll” will be exposed, disable it so that automatic downloads do not run again.

The problem has come to an end, the photos and videos that they send you will not be downloaded to the smartphone, they will no longer be an inconvenience for the internal storage.

Custom settings

If you want to continue saving the content of a specific chat, you can do the following.

– Access WhatsApp.

– Open the contact or group chat in which you want to apply the change.

– Click on the name of the contact or group.

– For iPhone: choose “Save camera roll”.

– On Android: Turn on the “Visibility of media files” switch.

– Three options will be displayed: “Default”, “Always” and “Never”. “Default” and “Always” will automatically save media files. If you choose “Never”, you will completely disable downloads.