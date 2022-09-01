Apple store in Texas suffers theft and more than 500 products are taken

An App located in the city of Woodlands, Texas, was stolen on the 29th by a group of thieves. This is not the first time that have been stolen, as in 2020 a cargo in the United Kingdom was stolen and caused millions of losses in apple items. The action that took place in Texas also caused a great loss of the manufacturer’s products. At first, more than 220 iPhones, more than 200 Apple Watch models and more than 50 Airpods products were taken. The four hooded thieves acted around 8 am, two hours before the store opened.

After carrying out the robbery, they fled in a gray car, which was spotted by security cameras in the region. Still, the establishment had no changes in its hours and worked normally, even with the loss of so many Apple items from its stock. - Advertisement - In the meantime, local police are asking anyone who has any information about the car, the suspects, or the theft itself to get in touch to help investigate the case. There is a post on the office’s official Twitter profile that is publicizing the case and also the phone number in case anyone makes contact.

