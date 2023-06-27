Telegram will introduce Stories in July, it’s official | All the details

Telegram finally has the arrival of the Stories function has been made official, adapting to what has been done by the most popular social networks for several years. However, the service wanted to differentiate itself by offering something more to users. In a message shared on his Telegram channel, CEO Pavel Durov formalized it all by indicating July as arrival period.

Durov said that more than half of the requests for new features presented by users in recent years were for the possibility of having Stories, and so the service decided to please everyone.

“We were initially against this idea as Stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn’t be Telegram if it didn’t listen to its users and innovate on existing formats”

How will stories work on Telegram? The principle will be the same as on other platforms and you will be able to share photos and videos that will disappear after a certain period of time. Here Telegram introduces the first element of novelty, namely the possibility of deciding the temporal duration of a Story, which it may disappear at the user’s choice after 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours. Most apps make Stories disappear after 24 hours.

Unlike Instagram, which offers one public feed for Stories and another for Close Friends, Telegram will allow users to create lists with different contacts for each Story. The interface will look similar to what other apps show, with a list of available Stories at the top of the chat list. Users will have the ability to react and reply to a Story. and to repost the contents of a channel. Here are the main features as per the announcement.

Privacy. It will be possible to precisely define who will be able to see our stories: everyone, only contacts (with some exceptions), some selected contacts or a list of “close friends”.

Compact interface. Stories will be placed in an expandable section at the top of your chat list, making them easily accessible without taking up valuable space.

Flexibility. It will be easy to hide the stories posted by a contact, moving them to the “Hidden” list in the contact section, instead of displaying them on the main screen.

Captions. In addition to using dozens of powerful photo and video editing tools, you can add captions to stories to provide additional context, links, and mentions of other people.

Support for dual cameras. Building on the success of Telegram’s video messaging, we’re adding the ability to post photos and videos taken simultaneously from the front and rear cameras.

Optional heterogeneity. You’ll be able to choose when a story expires: between 6, 12, 24 or 48 hours, or show it permanently on your profile page, with individual privacy settings for each story.

More surprises! 🤩

Stories on Telegram are currently located in the last phase of testing and will be available in early July. Durov has also published a short video that previews how it works, we offer it in closing.