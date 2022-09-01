Best recharge time cell phone to buy | TudoCelular Guide

select category

After listing the smartphones with the best battery that have recently passed through the TechSmart countertops, here we will list those that spend less time tied to outlets so you can choose the best one to buy in 2020. Unfortunately, not all smartphones have accelerated charging. This type of technology is still rare to be found in simpler models, so don’t expect cheap models to in less than 2h. Exceptions will be rare. Our includes the top five among the entry-level, mid-range, and top-of-the-line models.

Here we limit only recently launched devices that can still be easily found in the market. If any imported model is included in the list, we will also include a link to a store we trust so that you can safely import yours. - Advertisement - The one that charges the fastest is not always the one that delivers the best autonomy, and vice versa. But for those who don’t have the patience to stay without a cell phone for a long time, it’s worth keeping an eye on the best ones we’ve tested. We’ll also include our review video and a link to the full review so you can check out other aspects of the device and not just buy based on battery recharge time.

BASIC MODELS

Samsung Galaxy A11 — 2:02 am TCL 10 SE — 2:04 am Motorola Moto E7 — 2:06 am LG K51s — 2:06 am Samsung Galaxy A21s — 2:07 am

1. Samsung Galaxy A11

Prefer a more up-to-date basics from Samsung? The one that spends less time in the socket is the Galaxy A11, taking practically 2 hours to go from 0 to 100%. It delivers battery life similar to the A20, so you won't be penalized for paying less for it. Compared to others like the A10 and derivatives, the A11 is much faster in recharging time.

Samsung Galaxy A11 full review

2. TCL 10 SE

Introduced in Europe at the end of 2020, the TCL 10 SE hit the market as an alternative in the entry-level device segment, delivering a more current and refined look, combined with a set of cameras that are generally pleasing. Speaking in particular of the results in terms of charging, we have that the TCL 10 SE managed to reach 100% battery after just over 2 hours of being plugged in (2h04, to be more exact), which placed it in second place in the intermediate ranking. currently.





Full review of the TCL 10 SE

3. Motorola Moto E7

- Advertisement - Completing our podium, we have the Motorola Moto E7, a basic device that managed to complete its battery in just over 2 hours (2h06 in all) to be able to charge its 4000 mAh tank, an acceptable time for basic devices.





Motorola Moto E7 full review

4. LG K51s

LG got its hands on its basic K40s and K50s, but it just lacked a decent charger to make them not stay stuck in sockets for so long. This was corrected in the 2020 releases and the K51s takes almost the same time to recharge as the A11, but the autonomy yields less. Who knows it doesn’t get better with Android 10?





Full review of the LG K51s

5. Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung has increased the battery in the A21s, but the range hasn’t seen a gain that we expected. In return, the recharge time ended up increasing, but it’s still better than most of the basic phones we tested in 2020. You have to wait a little more than 2 hours to have the battery recharged, the same as LG’s rivals.





Full review of Samsung Galaxy A21s

INTERMEDIATE MODELS

realme GT Master — 0:34 am Poco X3 GT — 0:40 am really 8 Pro — 0:43 am Redmi K40 Gaming — 0:45 am really 7 pro — 0:47 am

1. really GT Master

- Advertisement - The new leader in our ranking of intermediaries is the realme GT Master, a device that was recently presented in Europe by the brand and that, in our tests, managed to fully charge in just 34 minutes. It is also worth mentioning here that the realme GT Master also managed to be well positioned in the general ranking — which considers all devices —, showing that you don’t need to invest in a top-of-the-line device to spend a little time to charge your cell phone.





Full review of realme GT Master

2. Poco X3 GT

Bringing an interesting set and cuts that lead us to place it in the intermediate category, the Poco X3 GT also did well in the recharge test, staying exactly 40 minutes in the socket and ensuring its presence in this top 5 and also, good placement in the general ranking .





Full review of the Poco X3 GT

3. really 8 pro

Speaking specifically of mid-range devices, we have the lead in new hands, with the official arrival of the realme 8 Pro on the market, taking over the position previously occupied by its older brother, the realme 7 Pro. Its arrival happened thanks to the discreet reduction in the time connected to the socket, in which case it achieved a full charge mark in 43 minutes, 4 minutes faster than the realme 7 Pro.





Realme 8 Pro full review

4. Redmi K40 Gaming

Who also guarantees presence in our top 5 of intermediaries when we talk about recharge time is the Redmi K40 Gaming, which managed to fully charge in just 45 minutes, being just 11 minutes behind the realme GT Master Edition.





Full review of redmi K40 Gaming

5. really 7 pro

The crown among intermediaries is currently in the hands of the realme 7 Pro, a device that was recently presented in the Europeian market and performed very well when it comes to charging time, thanks to the offer by the manufacturer of a 65W SuperDart Charge charger, going from 0% to 100% in just 47 minutes.





Realme 7 pro full review

ADVANCED MODELS

Xiaomi 11T Pro — 0:19 POCO F4 GT — 0:21 Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 — 0:25 am Xiaomi 12 Pro — 0:30 am Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra — 0:30 am really X2 Pro — 0:34 am

1. Xiaomi 11T Pro

To start our TOP 5 of advanced devices, we have the gold medal awarded to the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which managed to charge its battery and an unbelievable 19 minutes, thus ensuring that its owners can stay for a very short time waiting for it to be ready for use.





Xiaomi 11T Pro full review

2. POCO F4 GT

Introduced in 2022 with an advanced set, the POCO F4 GT guaranteed good performance when we talk about recharge time, completing its battery in just 21 minutes and being very close to the result obtained with the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which can practically be considered a technical tie.





Full review of POCO F4 GT

3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

The vice-leader of the advanced table also went to Xiaomi, thanks to the excellent performance of the Mi Mix 4, which was only 6 minutes behind the Xiaomi 11T Pro, that is, it was able to fully charge in just 25 minutes, thanks to its charger. 120W.





Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 full review

4. Xiaomi 12 Pro

Another Xiaomi that does well in terms of charging is the Xiaomi 12 Pro, an advanced device from the brand that was presented in early 2022 and managed to fully charge in just 30 minutes, a brand that is only possible with the help of the brand’s robust 120W charger .





Xiaomi 12 Pro full review

5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Which cell phone recharges the fastest of all those who went through TechSmart? The Mi 10 Ultra. Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary model comes with an insane 120W charger, which makes the device’s battery go from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes! It’s so fast that in a few minutes you’ll have half-recharged when plugged in.





Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra full review