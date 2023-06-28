Apple releases fourth developer betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.6, watchOS 9.6 and macOS 13.5

- Advertisement -

About two weeks after the previous ones, Apple has released the fourth betas of iOS and iPadOS 16.6, macOS Ventura 13.5, watchOS 9.6 and tvOS 16.6 to developers and public beta testers. At the same time, the beta testing of iOS and iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17 also continues which, pending the release of the first public betas, has reached the second reserved for developers.

FEW NEWS, MORE SAFETY

As also seen in previous betas, these versions of Apple’s operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV are “minor updates” mainly focused on improving performance and fixing any bugs. App Store: Apple changes its prices, apps can now cost up to $10,000 In iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6, however, Apple has still begun testing the “Contact Key Verification” feature in iMessage, announced late last year, which will offer users the ability to verify, using tokens, that they are actually chatting with a specific person. This feature, Apple said at launch, was designed to provide additional protection for users subject to extraordinary digital threats, such as journalists, human rights activists and government officials.

HOW TO INSTALL BETAS

These betas can be installed in OTA mode, directly through the appropriate menu in the system settings, by developers (and public beta testers) who have already installed a beta of previous versions or by going to "Software update", clicking the " Beta Updates" and choosing iOS 16 Developer Beta (or Public Beta). Users, through this menu, will also be able to choose whether to move to iOS 17.




