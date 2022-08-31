Apple Podcast subscribers grew 300% since June 2021

- Advertisement -

Many of those who like to listen to s say that ’s service is not one of the best. Not only because of the number of programs that exist (which will grow over time) but also because there are other more intuitive platforms. The truth is that when using Apple, this platform works well, but it is true that it falls short at times. However, that has not prevented the last year, June 2021, the service has grown by 300%.

Although Apple Podcast. it only works in the Apple ecosystem, that is something that limits it in terms of potential users, there are other platforms that are also compatible, which have been on the market for longer, they work better and they offer a somewhat higher quality than what Apple offers.

That has not prevented the service from growing 300% so far from June 2021 to June 2022, as reported by Apple itself. The growth has been observed by third companies that are fully involved in the service, such as the American NBC, which has seen how its program has also grown exponentially.

Yes indeed. We don’t know the real numbers, because as Apple has accustomed us, it does not publish them. We do not know the actual , nor the registered members who are not paying. Because we don’t know, we don’t even know the number of existing programs for users. What is clear is that it is less than on other platforms, but that is already known. As we also know that this is not the company’s war.

Much of the blame for this growth, especially in subscription payment methods, lies with the quality programs it boasts. Again we talk about quality and not quantity, as is the case with Apple TV +.

A curious fact, Apple continues to receive 30% of subscriptions as usual, but from the second year, lower it to 15% with which podcasters receive more money and that encourages more and more payment programs within the platform, something that is good for Apple.

Surely the platform will continue to rise, there is no doubt. But I also think that it has a hard time matching other programs that already exist