The Oceanic+ app for Apple Watch Ultra debuts on the store: what it is and how much it costs

The “kit” of exclusive applications for Apple Watch Ultrathe brand new wrist product from the 2022 range, is completed with the availability of Oceanic+. The app goes to group with Sirens And Depth, which Apple has made available since day one; for Oceanic+ Apple had said it would arrive in the autumn and the promise has been kept. Oceanic+ is an app designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple that allows those who enjoy diving to bring the watch they wear every day under the surface of the water, reaching a depth of up to 40 meters with measurements of the new depth gauge and water temperature sensors of Apple Watch Ultra. The Oceanic+ app, Apple explains, delivers “all the key functions of an advanced dive computer, comprehensive options for dive planning and detailed information even after the dive“.





- Advertisement - The button Action can be customized to open the Oceanic+ app pre-dive screen while, during the dive, allows you to mark your position on the compass. Planning the dive can be set the time on the surface, the depth and the oxygen level in the tanks, for Oceanic+ to calculate the no-decompression timea parameter used to determine the maximum time you can stay at a certain depth.

The 7 complications, such as waiting to catch a plane, dive planning, surface time and more

Diving conditions are also shown, such as tides, temperature of water and even current or visibility information updated by the user community. After the dive, the entry and exit points calculated by the GPS and a summary of the dive profile are automatically shown on the Watch Ultra display. In the Oceanic+ app for iPhone there’s other information, including a map of entry and exit points, and graphs of depth, temperature, ascent rate, and no-decompression limit. The Oceanic+ app offers complications that allow the user to keep an eye on important information and tools, such as the time that must pass before you can get on a plane, surface time, quick access to dive planning, dive settings, current altitude, maximum altitude allowed and a quick access button to return to the app. The user can record and compare all the details of his dive, from planning his first dive to returning to dry land, and then to share his experiences with other divers through the app.

- Advertisement - Most of the functions are freeothers require a subscription: decompression tracking, tissue loading, location planning and unlimited dive log cost 12.49 euros per month or 98.99 euros per yearwith the possibility of extending the subscription to 5 people of the Family Sharing plan which costs 139.99 euros per year.

