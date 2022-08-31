Delete a Gmail account permanently? that’s how you’ll get it

- Advertisement -

It is most common to have a free email . The service offered by Google is the most complete, and due to its high number of functions as well as its reliability, they have made it a benchmark in the market. It is possible that for some reason you want to unsubscribe, and you don’t know how to do it. We show you what you have to do to achieve it. The truth is that doing this is not exactly something very intuitive, and this is something that makes it difficult for more than one person to a Gmail account if necessary. Of course, as you will see, the difficulty once you know the path you want to follow is not complicated at all and in just a few minutes you will achieve your goal to stop being part of the users who actively use the Google service. How to delete a Google account We show you the steps to achieve this, so you will not put the account in disabled, but without deleting. In other words, what you will do is delete the Gmail account forever. And this can be very useful in case no one can access it and even due to death. The actions are those listed below and, as you will see, they are not particularly complex: The first thing you have to do is open the browser you usually use, we recommend that you do this from a computer, and access the Google page that is in this link. On the left, you must choose a section called Data and Privacy, and now in the area on the right look for More options and click on it. Locate an action called Delete your Google account. Give it use and, in this case, you will need to enter the password again to confirm that you are the owner. Go accepting all the questions that are asked and, at the end of all of them, you must click on Delete. Then the deletion process will begin (the duration of this depends on the amount of data you have stored). Once this is done, you are done. As you have seen, the process is quite simple and, we remind you again, that if you follow the previous steps you will not be able to recover the information at any time… so it is not a bad idea to make a backup copy of the data that is there in the Gmail account before deleting it… for what may happen. >