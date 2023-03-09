Apple May Use TSMC to Build Its Proprietary 5G Modem in 3nm

5G News
Apple has been working closely with TSMC on the development of its first proprietary 5G modem. According to new information released this Thursday, the companies are closing a trade agreement so that the chip is produced in the 3 nm process.

People who have access to Apple’s plans say that the Cupertino company’s intention is to deliver the most efficient 5G modem on the market. Therefore, mounting the chip at 3 nm brings the advantage of low energy consumption.

Currently, Apple uses modems from Qualcomm, but the company has been struggling to abandon its compatriot.

Apple's first modem will be produced in 3 nm and should deliver low energy consumption. The launch should take place in the second half of this year.

With this agreement signed with Apple, TSMC will likely give priority to having the company’s modems assembled in its factories, something that could impact orders for 3nm chips made by other manufacturers.

Apple’s contracts with TSMC often involve exclusive rights to bring new technology to market. Therefore, in addition to assembling the A and M series chips in 3 nm, the Taiwanese manufacturer will also have to produce the modems.

The companies have not yet commented on the matter, but sources say Apple’s first 5G modem could be announced in the second half of this year.

That’s because the experimental assembly has already begun. This step usually lasts a few months and is only for testing and adjustments. That is, a phase that precedes mass production.

Will we see the iPhone 15 lineup with Apple’s 5G modem? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

