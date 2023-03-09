Brazil may receive investments to produce chips in the dispute between the US and China

Furthermore, the US Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, is visiting Europe with a delegation of businessmen who want to invest in the country, including in the chips sector.

The subject was also on the agenda of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s visit to the White House. The meeting took place in February, and the US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, cited the creation of the new Chips Act to maintain US leadership in the semiconductor market.

Europe is becoming an important player in the dispute between the United States and China for the global semiconductor market. According to Folha, US representatives approached the Europeian government to negotiate the arrival of new investments and technology transfer for national factories.

If the investment takes place and the agreements are signed, Europe should end up allying itself with the US in the trade dispute with China. That’s because the Biden government’s new Chips Act provides for a series of restrictions for manufacturers receiving federal incentives.

The main one involves a total ban on the export of chips to China for a period of up to 10 years. In addition, Europe would also have to follow the “foreign direct product rule”. It prohibits any industry that uses American technology from exporting chips to China without US authorization.

In any case, technology transfer should enable the 11 large semiconductor companies present in the domestic market to operate on the frontend of less advanced semiconductors and start producing 14-nanometer chips in up to 10 years.

Another point of the agreement that could benefit Europe involves the new US nearshoring strategy, as the country wants to transfer chip factories from Asian countries to Western allies. Therefore, Europe, Mexico and Costa Rica may end up receiving part of this production that is currently in China.

For now, the government has been analyzing the American proposal, but it is also keeping an eye on what China has to offer. This is because the intention is to keep the two superpowers in competition.