Microsoft intends to replace Call of Duty Mobile with Warzone Mobile

Microsoft intends to replace Call of Duty Mobile with Warzone Mobile

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft intends to replace Call of Duty Mobile with Warzone Mobile
microsoft intends to replace call of duty mobile with warzone.jpeg
In response to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft has said it intends to replace Call of Duty Mobile with Warzone Mobile, which will be released later this year.

The information was disclosed in the billionaire acquisition process of Activision Blizzard, which undergoes the evaluation of regulatory bodies around the world.

In a new document submitted to the UK regulator to defend the acquisition, Microsoft says that Call of Duty Mobile will be replaced by Warzone Mobile in countries outside of China when it launches.

This replacement is planned, but Microsoft guarantees that it will be gradual. Although Activision Blizzard has not yet spoken about the future of Call of Duty Mobile, the Xbox owner intends to invest everything in Warzone Mobile.

This would contribute to the success of the battle royale game, which is expected to arrive in 2023. It will share progress and battle pass with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. On iOS, it is expected to arrive in 15th May.

Samsung opens MWC 2022 showing off its new ultra-thin laptops

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile promises to bring events, playlists and specific content for mobile devices, in addition to several customization options for all players.

Warzone Mobile has over 25 million pre-registrations and is eagerly awaited by Call of Duty fans. It is currently in development at multiple studios such as Solid State, Demonware, Digital Legends and Beenox.

