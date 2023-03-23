Apple, hands on the Premier League: possible interest in streaming rights

Apple Look to Europe and is preparing to compete directly with Amazon Prime Video and the other video streaming platforms of the Old Continent. As reported by Bloombergin fact, the Cupertino company would be considering the possibility of making a bid to acquire Premier League broadcasting rights and the English Football League. The e-commerce platform, we recall, had obtained the rights to stream 20 matches per season of the English top division starting in 2019. Without forgetting the exclusives for the Champions League on various markets, including Italy.

In particular it seems that Apple is interested in the broadcasting of matches within the UK. If the deal were to materialize, the commitment of the Californian big tech in sports content would expand considerably, reaching the overseas market for the first time.

In the United States, Apple holds the rights to broadcast Major League Soccer on TV+ for 10 years under a $2.5 billion contract, as well as Major Baseball League games (Friday Night Baseball is also available in Italy).

For the moment the mouths are sewn on both sides, neither Apple nor Premier representatives declined to comment the news. However, a spokesperson for the English Football League admitted that the league was considering considering new offers to stream matches.

Apple’s potential interest in streaming the Premier League should be taken as a simple one indiscretion: several times the name of the American company has been associated with the English football championship, without the agreements then materialising. Suffice it to recall Tim Cook’s interest in Manchester United – a rumor that has never found foundation.