Apple cuts estimates for MacBook Pro M2 Pro / Max, iPhone 14 Pro is feared | Kuo

The crisis in the PC market would have prompted to Adjust downward shipping forecasts for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and Max chips . According to the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, just before the mass production of the laptops that should debut by the end of the year – certainly not today, the spotlight is all on the 14 and on the Apple Watch Pro / Series 8 – the Apple would have orders cut by 20-30% in the Cesarini area.

The decision is surprising in its own way, because as Kuo points out and as anyone who follows the tech news closely knows not many other occasions are remembered in which Apple has changed orders downwards just before the gong, that is, the start of mass production or around the peak season of the year (the chain that goes from Black Friday to Christmas / New Year), and in this case, however, the two things coincide. Kuo, who is a whistleblower but also a market analyst, pointed out that: