Apple cuts estimates for MacBook Pro M2 Pro / Max, iPhone 14 Pro is feared | Kuo

The crisis in the PC market would have prompted apple to Adjust downward shipping forecasts for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and Max chips. According to the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, just before the mass production of the laptops that should debut by the end of the year – certainly not today, the spotlight is all on the iphone 14 and on the Apple Watch Pro / Series 8 – the Apple would have orders cut by 20-30% in the Cesarini area.
The decision is surprising in its own way, because as Kuo points out and as anyone who follows the tech news closely knows not many other occasions are remembered in which Apple has changed orders downwards just before the gong, that is, the start of mass production or around the peak season of the year (the chain that goes from Black Friday to Christmas / New Year), and in this case, however, the two things coincide. Kuo, who is a whistleblower but also a market analyst, pointed out that:
- being unusual for Apple, it can be imagined that current demand forecasts fall short of expectations significantso MacBook shipments could contract at least until the first half of 2023 in the year-over-year comparison
- the causes of such an unusual event for the Apple would be the wind of recession economic that blows on many industrialized nations and the decline in smart workingeffects that will affect for at least 6-9 months
- the main novelties of the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 “will be limited to the new chip and mini-LED display: this could explain the falling demand, which exposes the two markets to the risk that comes from a lower than expected turnover
- the shipment forecasts for all the MacBooks in the range in the last quarter of the year will decline by 15-20% due to the cut that affects the new MacBook Pro, while for the relative numbers from January to December 2022 a a decrease of 10-15% in comparison with 2021
- the drop in demand is evident from waiting times for MacBook Pros ordered from the online Apple Store, lately lower
- although Apple has cut less than its competitors, the mere fact that it has cut means that Apple is not immune from global stormsso it cannot be excluded that even the expensive iPhone 14 Pro (they should be more so than in the past) may suffer the circumstances.