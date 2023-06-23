Apple could make the notch disappear on future iPhones, here’s how

- Advertisement -

The next iPhones and all future Apple products may well do without the notch. How ? By hiding Face ID under “transparent” areas of the screen. In any case, this is the idea mentioned by the Cupertino company in a patent.

Manufacturers are looking for ways to remove notches and punches from our smartphone screens. Samsung has already opted for a “pixel grid” system on its Z Fold 4, but Apple would look for another solution.

In a patent filed with the European authorities and spotted by Digital Trends, Apple mentions his idea to get a full screen, without notch. The maneuver is more complicated than on a Z Fold, since Apple uses its Face ID system as well as a light sensor in its selfie sensor. So you have to use a different system.

Apple has an idea to remove the notch from its iPhones

To keep the same image quality and not lose brightness, Apple would consider covering the pixel sensor, while keeping “transparent” areas. Areas so small and so dense that the user would not even notice them and which would allow light to pass through. Just enough to make Face ID work properly while having a full screen.

Note that this is only a patent filing and nothing says that Apple will use it, especially on the iPhone 15. But it shows all the same that the Cupertino company is studying the problem. We obviously hope to see such technology on the brand’s next flagship phone, but nothing is certain at this stage.

The notch has been present on the iPhone since the X model in 2017. In 2022, Apple modernized it with Dynamic Island. It is a software system that allows it to be used intelligently, turning a technical constraint into a strength. For example, different information is stuck to the capsule, such as the battery of your AirPods or the live scores of your favorite team. However, this remains a back-up solution as long as a technology has not permanently erased this hallmark.

We are talking about phones here, but Apple could decline its idea on other products. One can for example easily imagine it on the next MacBooks.

