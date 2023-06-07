Apple AirPods 2 will have new features to improve their sound quality

- Advertisement -

Among the tidal wave of news that are being given for him WWDC23 Apple, some are going unnoticed and the truth is that they are important. One of them has to do with headphones. Apple AirPods. We tell you what it is about.

According to the Cupertino company, this fall will proceed to send an update to users who have AirPods Pro 2. Three new functions will be included in it, so we are talking about an iteration that is much more relevant than any of the previous ones (where usually they simply corrected errors and improved the stability of the operation of the hooves). The novelties are the following: Adaptive Audio, Custom Volume and Conversation Awareness.

The new that arrive to the AirPods 2 Pro

He Adaptive Audio is a listening mode that dynamically combines Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation based on the conditions of your environment. It automatically switches between modes to give you the best experience at all times and, in this way, takes full advantage of all the options offered by Apple headphones in terms of sound quality.

The call Custom Volume uses machine learning to understand environmental conditions and listening preferences over time to automatically adjust the media experience to the optimum. This way, you don’t have to worry about what’s going on around you or what kind of music you’re listening to.

Finally, there is the novelty called Conversation Awareness. This reduces the volume of the music and will bring out the voices in front of you, while reducing background noise as soon as you start speaking. Ideal if you meet someone and need to talk without missing any of the conversation.

One, all, or some combination of these features are already available in competing products, but it’s nice to see Apple update its existing headphones with such significant featuresjust as the update is about a year old.

A few more things coming to AirPods

Another update that will be provided is that of Auto switchWith it, the connection time between your Apple devices will be significantly faster, which will make the process of switching from listening on one device to another even smoother.

Finally, the first-generation AirPods Pro, as well as AirPods 3 and AirPods Max, get new features: Mute or Unmutewhich allows you to press the stick (or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max) to mute or unmute during calls.

