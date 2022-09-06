HomeMobileAndroidAndroid 13 clears clipboard content after one hour

Android 13 clears clipboard content after one hour

Published on

1660723594 android 13 2.jpg
Google officially released the Android 13 update for the Pixels a few days ago. Although the update does not involve major changes, there are some aspects that improve the privacy and security of users.

One of the features that comes with Android 13 is its ability to automatically clear the contents of the clipboard after one hour.

In a official blog post Google says the feature is designed to reduce the chances of third-party apps accessing private information.

It will benefit users who frequently copy information related to their credit/debit cards, email addresses, names, and phone numbers to the clipboard.

gboard, the world’s most popular keyboard app, already clears your clipboard history after a set time to achieve the same privacy goal. However, with Android 13, the clipboard history will be deleted automatically, regardless of the keyboard you use.


More like this

