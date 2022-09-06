Do not trust the thickness of smartwatches advertised by manufacturers

- Advertisement -

YouTuber DC Rainmaker has discovered that the difference between the announced in the specification sheet of the new Galaxy Watch5 and the real thing is almost 50%. Samsung’s new watch series is available in three sizes: 40/44mm for the Watch5 and 45mm for the Watch5 Pro. Samsung claims that the Galaxy Watch 5 in 40 and 44mm is 9.8mm thick. However, according to this YouTuber, both measure more than 13 mm thick, about 33 percent more than the figures provided by the company. This deviation increases if you move on to the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is an impressive smartwatch with an 80-hour battery life. This model is officially 10.5mm thick. However, in reality, it is a watch with a thickness of 15.07 mm. That is, 44% thicker than the official Samsung measurements. This leads us to wonder what exactly Samsung is measuring on the spec sheet. DC Rainmaker has done some more digging and it turns out that the Korean brand isn’t the only watchmaker to give measurements that don’t match the thickness of their products. Almost every other manufacturer does the same, including Apple and Garmin.

Apparently, Apple and Garmin omit the sensor bump, but Samsung goes a step further and doesn’t include the back of the watches at all, only including the side bezel of the watch in its thickness calculation. As part of this investigation, DC Rainmaker also discovered that the weight of the watches listed on the spec sheet does not take the straps into account. While this is reasonable, as the straps come in different weights, it is not stated on the spec sheet. So the next time you’re looking to buy a smartwatch, keep in mind that the official thickness and weight don’t quite match the real thing.